Exes Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Share The Cutest Throwback Photo

Yes, yes, we've all read the study that says people who keep in touch with exes are narcissists and psychopaths. But that probably goes out the window when said exes share a child together, and it certainly doesn't seem to apply to the always endearing Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale. Seriously, how cute are they?
The former partners have a 17-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, from their eight-year relationship. For some reason, all three went about re-creating this photo from Lily's birth.
According to Beckinsale, who appeared on The Late Late Show last night, this isn't the first time they've all taken a very strange trip down memory lane. As you can see from the clip below, Lily's 16th birthday saw her mom recreating being in labour, with Sheen holding up one leg.
"Lily's doing the 'Yikes, I'm coming out of a vagina face,'" Beckinsale explained of the photo.
Damn. Christmas with this family must be a hoot.
