Levi's Is Working On Jeans That Are Legitimately 100% Recycled

Since Levi's was founded in the mid-1800s, it's been an innovative brand — and it's tried to keep things cutting-edge since. In the past year, for example, the brand used customer feedback to improve its product, and recently pioneered the (very successful) wedgie fit. A century-and-a-half in the business, and the company's still making denim history: The brand is working on a pair of its signature slim-fit 511 jeans made entirely out of recycled cotton — the first of its kind, Fast Company reports.While the tags on Levi's Waste<Less jeans touted its "garbage" make-up in 2012 (as the fabric was partly composed of recycled plastic bottles), this special pair of 511s is the real deal. Each pair is made from approximately five once-loved, now-repurposed cotton T-shirts. The denim brand enlisted Seattle-based startup Evrnu to transform the old tees into new, workable materials. Using its patent-pending textile technology, Evrmi dissolved the waste to create new thread, which would then be used to make the jeans. (You can read a step-by-step of the process on Evrnu's website .)Levi's introduced its first Water<Less collection in 2011, which reduced the water usage in each pair by an average of 28%, and a follow-up Waste expanded its incentive program, by which people can recycle old jeans, last year.)Given how much water it takes to make a single pair of jeans from start to finish (on top of the pollution it creates), a number of denim companies are reevaluating how much their manufacturing practices are making an impact in terms of consumption. AG also pledged to reduce its water consumption during production, as well as to maximise its use of resources by repurposing scraps. G Star Raw has been doing its part with a particular focus on aquatic waste for the past few years with its Raw for the Oceans line, comprised of jeans made from bionic yarn that contains recycled ocean plastic (two million plastic bottles and 1,000 tons of plastic debris were used in the line just in 2015); soon, all of the brand's offerings will include recycled ocean plastic.