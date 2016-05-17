Levi's Is Working On Jeans That Are Legitimately 100% Recycled

"A T-shirt and pair of jeans may be a staple of many wardrobes, but think about the recycling possibilities if one could be made from the other. That’s just what Levi Strauss & Co. has done with textile technology from Seattle-based startup Evrnu." Thank you @geekwire_official for featuring us! We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Levi Strauss & Co and the #sustainable future we hope to create together! #futureofapparel #firstofmany #fashion http://www.geekwire.com/2016/evrnu-levis-jeans/#cotton #recycling #waste #fashion

