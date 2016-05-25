OK, so no one wants to be holed up in a dark room just as Summer is dawning, but then again, there's some seriously good stuff coming to the cinema this June. Between a film about Mother's Day starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson, the release of the last film Chantal Akerman made before she died, and some serious action in the form of the long-awaited Independence Day sequel, there truly is something for everyone.
Click through for our run down of all the good stuff on release in UK cinemas this June.
