When it comes to keeping their personal lives under wraps, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might be the best in the business. How a couple that famous can keep the fact that they welcomed a new baby secret for a solid two weeks is downright impressive. If they decided to abandon the whole acting thing, it seems like these two would do really well in the C.I.A. But we digress.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes added another daughter to their family, a little sister for one-year-old Esmeralda, on April 29. Her name is Amada Lee Gosling. And if you're thinking that sounds familiar, you're not going crazy. Amada is actually their firstborn's middle name, after the actress' grandmother. "It means 'beloved' in Spanish," Mendes explained at the time. Apparently, they liked the moniker so much, they decided to use it twice!
