That Time Jennifer Lawrence Punched Sophie Turner In The Vagina

As the young Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse, Sophie Turner knew she had to worry about being compared to Famke Janssen's original portrayal of the character, but she probably didn't realise that she also had to worry about Jennifer Lawrence's left hook.
The Game Of Thrones star told Just Jared that on the set of the upcoming X-Men movie, which is set in the '80s, she got to know Lawrence, who plays Mystique, pretty well in the "few scenes" they had together. So well in fact, that she's here to let everyone know that the Lawrence you see in interviews is the real deal.
"She is definitely a big inspiration to work with and she is just how you’d want Jennifer Lawrence to be," Turner said. "She’s exactly the same person that you see in interviews. And she was just amazing. She was really fun, really cool. Hilarious!"
Lawrence is also a bit of a wild card, as Turner explained, and perhaps somewhat hard of hearing. During the shoot, Turner says Lawrence "punched me in the vagina once. I didn’t ask her to either."
According to Turner, the punch "just happened" after she and castmate, Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver were having a fake fight.
"I said something like, 'I’ll c-nt punch you' or 'I’ll punch you in the crotch,'" Turner explained. "And then Jen thought that I said, 'Please c-nt punch me, Jen.' So she punched me in the vagina and I was like, 'Awesome.' It was pretty funny."
It was also not on camera — Turner said, "That was in between takes. She definitely wouldn’t have done that when we were rolling!" — so don't expect to see it in the outtakes.
But, thanks to Turner, we now know what it's really like to be on set with Lawrence.
X-Men: Apocalypse hits theatres May 17.
