Two steps forward, one step back? It's been like that ever since expansive Jupiter turned retrograde in detail-obsessed Virgo on January 7. But this Monday, Jupiter corrects course and puts an end to all these frustrating obstacles and slow-downs. Until September 9, Jupiter will barrel ahead through Virgo, putting rocket fuel in our productivity tanks and helping us set systems in place that make our lives more efficient. Jupiter's zero-tolerance policy for bullshit is exacerbated in the sign of picky, purist Virgo though. If you cut corners, took shortcuts, or tried to build something with shoddy integrity this retrograde may have forced you back to the drawing board. Starting this week, you can start building again, but don't forget that every little thing counts! Quality ingredients, care, and attention to detail will yield a masterpiece, so don't compromise standards — elevate them!



On Tuesday, Jupiter forms a lucky triangle with love planet Venus opening hearts and minds. Out-of-the-box attractions could bubble up, and no one will be shy about letting feelings be known. This is one of 2016's most auspicious days for taking a chance on romance. One caveat: Make it a calculated risk. It's important to look before leaping into the arms of "love" to make sure there aren't any legit obstacles in the way, like, say, a preexisting girlfriend or a shady past. Friday's quarter moon in romantic Leo can help us stay grounded in the face of passion, even when our hearts are fluttering like monarch butterflies.