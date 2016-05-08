Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Baby Bump & Shades The Kardashians

Just days after announcing her pregnancy via Instagram (with an emoji, of course), Blac Chyna was spotted out and about with her friend, Amber Rose, reports TMZ.
Chyna showed up to RuPaul's DragCon on Saturday, sporting an ultra-tight red jumpsuit. Naturally, the media is now in a frenzy to capture signs of her celebrity baby bump. So, all were happy to see that a teeny tiny bump also showed up for DragCon.
But in more pressing — and dramatic — Rob-Chyna saga news: Chyna's reps are now saying that she didn't want to announce her pregnancy via emoji at all. She was forced to do so.
Why? Because the Kardashians leaked it.
"She would have preferred to have announced it on Mother's Day herself, but her hand was forced," the rep told People. The magazine added that no one in Chyna's camp knew she was expecting, except for Chyna, Amber Rose, and the rep.
They added, "Her mother didn't even know. [Chyna's] moment was taken from her, which is really sad."
But why would the Kardashians leak the news about her
Angela Kardashian Blac Chyna's pregnancy? Her rep already has a theory: "There's a TV show to promote."
What a happy Mother's Day, celebrated with a side of pettiness.
