Kim Kardashian & Tyga Respond To Blac Chyna's Pregnancy Post

Blac Chyna just dropped a bomb on social media.
She's pregnant with Rob Kardashian's baby. Big news for the happy couple that seems to be moving their relationship forward at lightning-fast speeds.
Chyna debuted the news in the form of an emoji announcement (is this the future?) on her Instagram page. Tyga soon after appeared in the comment section of the announcement, sharing his congratulations with his ex-girlfriend. The former couple also have a 3-year-old son together, King Cairo.
Rob's older sister, Kim, has also sent her virtual well wishes, all the way from Cuba. The Shade Room posted a screenshot showing that Kim's Instagram account liked both of the emoji announcements.
Blac Chyna and Rob's child would be the only grandchild of Kris's to carry on the Kardashian name.
