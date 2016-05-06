Is This What Working For Kimye Is Really Like?

Watch out, Kimye. Hell hath no fury like an employee scorned.
Steve Stanulis was reportedly fired by Kanye West on Monday after the rapper accused his bodyguard of trying to chat up Kim Kardashian. The Daily News reported that West was in a "fit of jealousy."
Stanulis, who has also worked for Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, isn't taking his dismissal lightly. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the former police officer proclaimed that "Kanye needs to chill the fuck out."
Stanulis went on to call the rap star the "most self-absorbed person" he's ever met.
"I don’t think he ever said two words to me," the former employee told the British paper. "I would go to a restaurant with him and watch him to make sure nobody was bothering him. Not once was I offered a glass of water or a soda. That was never in his mindset. I work with Saudi royal family members, and when you sit with them and whatever they eat, you eat. They tip you and it’s great. But with this guy, you could be working with him for 17 hours and sitting in a restaurant with him. You would think he would say, ‘Hey you want something to drink?,’ but it was nothing. It just blew my mind.”
Of Monday's incident, the father-of-three said he merely asked Kardashian if the couple's plans to take a sports car to the Met Gala that evening had changed. West happened to pass by and got upset.
"Even if I wanted to [flirt], I never got the opportunity because it happened so fast," he said. "Maybe he thought I was there longer or walking up for a different reason. Maybe it was a misunderstanding, but I didn't have the opportunity [to explain]. I had no intention on hitting on Kim Kardashian. I am happily married. I got enough problems in the world and three young kids, so that was not my intent."
Sounds like he won't be getting a job reference.
