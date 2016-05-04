Chloë Grace Moretz will soon star in Neighbours 2, the sequel to the frat boy film Neighbours. This time, instead of a bunch of shirtless dudes taking over the campus, it's Moretz and her motely crew of "take no shit" girlfriends. And it appears that same attitude plays into Moretz's day-to-day life.
In her interview with Glamour magazine for their June issue, the 19-year-old actress talked about her recent "girl-on-girl" drama with Kim Kardashian. She explained her side of the situation to the publication.
“I had just gotten off a plane from South Korea, I was incredibly jet-lagged, and I couldn’t take one more thing," she told Glamour. "I saw that photo, and I had to say something. That picture wasn’t linked to body confidence. It wasn’t a #BodyConfidence or #LoveWhoYouAre. It was done in a slightly voyeuristic light, which I felt was a little inappropriate for young women to see… I would hate for young women to feel they need to post certain photos in order to gain likes, retweets, favourites, and male attention... I wasn’t slut-shaming. It’s not about body-shaming.”
Moretz then explains what happened after Kardashian sent that shady tweet, pretending that Moretz was a nobody and that everyone should "welcome" her to Twitter since "no one knows who she is."
“I started laughing," she said. "I look at it and I go, ‘Oh my God. She responded.’ My mom took the most offence to it because it was girl-on-girl hate and Kim didn’t come back with an educated response on body confidence. It was aggressive, and also it was incorrect. I don’t have 45 million followers or a TV show that follows my life. But people know who I am.”
