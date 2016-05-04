Chloë Grace Moretz: It's Awkward To Date Celebrities

Chloë Grace Moretz has never been afraid to speak her mind. She’s anti-squad, anti-nude Kim K, and extremely pro-Brooklyn Beckham.
She spoke out on these issues and more as the June cover star of InStyle. For example, did you know that it’s awkward to date people that are also in the entertainment industry?
"You already know what I look like in a bathing suit,” Moretz tells InStyle. “You know what I look like in a sex scene. You know what I look like when I say 'I love you' to someone. You've already seen it all.”
Moretz says that dating Brooklyn Beckham presents especially unique problems.
“It creates a mass frenzy and they [the paparazzi] follow you in separate cars so you can't just run around and share little silly and cute moments.”
The decision not to join Taylor Swift’s squad — we didn’t know they were hiring — came about because she…identifies with the plight of the squadless.
"No one really puts herself in the shoes of the girl that's not in the squad — and that was always me. I didn't go to school. I had all brothers. I was a dork," Moretz tells InStyle.
As for the Kim K controversy, Moretz is more than ready to embrace debate about the role of the nude selfie in overall societal health.
"I've never been afraid to have my own voice and to speak my own mind. I wasn't catty about it," Moretz tells InStyle. "A lot of people came back and said, 'You're wrong.' I was like, 'You might disagree with me and that's great. Let's have a debate.' At least I believe in something."
