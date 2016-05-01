Raise your hand if you're ready to feel good — Or a whole lot better, at least. With retrograde season in full swing since mid-April, buried conflict has been resurfacing like the walking dead, forcing us to warrior up and protect ourselves. As painful as this process has been for many, there's a huge silver lining: Dealing means healing, as Beyoncé made apparent last week with gloriously cathartic visuals. This Tuesday, May 3, eternally optimistic Jupiter flows into a harmonious trine (120-degree) angle with the bright, illuminating sun. The WTF and the "why?!" will be answered as we glean the important lessons of our springtime angst. This cosmic mashup hands us the secret recipe for turning lemons into lemonade — and that means there's only one question to ask: What am I supposed to learn from this situation?



On Friday, the new moon in Taurus anchors us all into a grounded groove. The practical magic of these moonbeams will be a blessing. Whether we're starting from scratch or building with ample resources, operating from a plan is essential. Taurus is an earth sign, so think sustainable, environmentally friendly, and low-impact when drafting blueprints. Circle November 14, the date of the corresponding full moon in Taurus, for harvesting the seeds you plant this week.



Sunday is Mother's Day, so make that brunch reservation well in advance (especially with Mercury retro all week). But with four planets assembling into a combustible Grand Cross, the family friendly vibes could be countered with some cosmic friction. Keep the crazy-makers off the guest list and stick to an easier itinerary that doesn't involve anyone stressing out to prepare.



