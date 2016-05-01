



Hey Celeste. It must be a bit of a whirlwind receiving all this attention for your Instagram photos. How do you juggle motherhood and celebrity?

I don’t. I have trained monkeys look after my children and FaceTime them once a fortnight so I still qualify for family benefit payments.



Can you quickly describe your morning beauty regime?

Wake up 30 minutes late, attempt to put on fresh undies and, if its a fancy day, a bra. Then scream at the kids to get into the car.



I see. Do you have any tips for staying in shape this Summer?

What shape specifically? I’m personally working on the ‘lumpy bumpy saggy pear shape’ and I’m really happy with my progress. My main tip is to start to not give a shit early on, then continue this way for the rest of your life.

