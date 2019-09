When I did the Lady Gaga Paddle Board yoga pose in the pool, the surfboard flew up in the air and cracked my nose, proving a long held belief of mine that no exercise is the best exercise.@CelesteBarber is pretty hilarious. Have you seen her stuff? She’s amazing. Did you know that she’s an actor and writer as well as being a ‘legendary comedian?' I really hope someone gives her a show or at least starts paying her. Honestly she is a laugh a minute. I don’t know how I would get through my days without her posts.I’m currently concreting my backyard, which is pretty exciting, and learning all of the steps to Beyonce’s Formation. It’s a really busy time for me.There is no more of me to see! Unless I start doing nude photos, which I’m totally up for but my husband says is a deal breaker.Follow Celeste On Instagram here