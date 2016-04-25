Chloë Grace Moretz may not have #SquadGoals, but she's giving us some major #RelationshipGoals on social media right now.
The actress and Brooklyn Beckham have faced dating rumours for nearly two years, but are only now engaging in couple-like behaviour in the public eye. The pair was photographed holding hands in London last week. But who needs the paparazzi when budding photographer Beckham is willing to share snaps on his own Instagram?
The oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham posted an artsy black-and-white selfie that shows him with his arm wrapped around the 19-year-old star. Scroll through the comments and you'll notice a lot of crying and broken-heart emoji.
Back in 2014, Moretz refused to confirm or deny reports that she and Beckham were dating. She offered only an "I enjoy hanging out with him," and that looks to still be the case. We have to say, we're shipping these two hard.
