We've never really bothered to challenge the Yanks on their claim over the theme park, have we? Sure, the first cars we drove were at Legoland and we lost our shark tooth chokers on Tidal Wave, but, with the British weather and temperament, we've just never really been down with the whole laser light show, spinning tea cup, wave-at-Mickey life that seems standard with all American amusement parks. Take Banksy's Dismaland or the news this week that cranky, out-of-date attractions have been allowed to run at Alton Towers. Hmm, maybe it's time to redress the balance with our very own Disneyland?
Drum roll, please. London Paramount has announced plans to build a "world-class theme park" that will attract 40,000 visitors a day, and could open as soon as 2021. Bigger than the Olympic park and racking up a cost of £2billion, the park, located between Gravesend and Dartford in Kent (only an hour away by car from London) would be the first park of its kind in the UK. It's being funded by "Kuwaiti European Holdings" a business that's owned by the Al-Humaidi family, whose assets include Ebbsfleet United FC in Kent. What we do know beyond this is that London Paramount have signed a licensing deal with Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures and it will be Hollywood themed (wolf whistle). They're also promising a range of hotels, an art-house cinema, and nightclubs that will host "west end" standard entertainment. There will be a new dual-carriage way exit built to facilitate the park, but public footpaths and cycle routes are also being built along the River Thames. Sevenoaks District Council have also speculated the park could generate 27,000 new jobs.
We cannot wait for the promo footage...
