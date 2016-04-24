Update: Rachel Roy Reacts To Beyoncé Fan Allegations

UPDATE: Rachel Roy has taken to Twitter to react to intense scrutiny from the BeyHive. After hours of being maligned and called "THOTchel" on social media — so much so that she made her Instagram account private — Roy tweeted that she "respects marriages," but also that bullying should not be tolerated.
I respect love, marriages, families and strength. What shouldn't be tolerated by anyone, no matter what, is bullying, of any kind.— Rachel Roy (@Rachel_Roy) April 24, 2016
This story was originally posted on April 24, 2016 at 1:45 p.m.
Designer Rachel Roy is feeling the fury of the BeyHive on social media, following the release of Beyoncé’s new visual album, Lemonade. The Hive, Beyonce's loyal and fervent fans, believe Roy is "Becky with the good hair."
On “Sorry,” the album’s fourth track, Beyoncé hit back hard at an unfaithful partner by tearing into his apology. “Middle fingers up, put them hands high,” she sings. “Wave it in his face, tell him, boy, bye. Tell him, boy, bye, middle fingers up. I ain’t thinking ‘bout you.” The song ends on a vicious note: “He better call Becky with the good hair.”
Late last night, Roy — the ex-wife of Jay Z's former business partner, Damon Dash — posted a cryptic Instagram pic with the following caption: “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self-truths, always. Live in the light #nodramaqueens.”
Several hours later, Roy took down the photo before making her Instagram account private. The internet saw the "good hair" comment as a tease that she might be the "Becky" Beyoncé was referring to — and went ballistic.
First, they came for her Instagram.
rachel roy's instagram comments, probably until the end of time pic.twitter.com/fr0JnqbymG— alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) April 24, 2016
Rachel Roy's IG is basically a crime scene. Yikes. Side note: Completely forgot who she was until 5 mins ago.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2016
Then, they buzzed around on Twitter.
Exclusive pic of Rachel Roy after she popped off for the Gram. Bless. #LEMONADE 🐝🍋 pic.twitter.com/f5LTXeAsnd— ☔️ April ☔️ (@ReignOfApril) April 24, 2016
Rachel Roy after she realized what she did when she made that Instagram post. #Lemonade pic.twitter.com/1ZtjkiivzO— ☔️Fitness Barbie☔️ (@HoSitDown) April 24, 2016
Even her Wikipedia page got stung.
For all we know, Roy was just celebrating a good hair day. But one thing we're sure of? Don't trifle with the BeyHive.
