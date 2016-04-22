Coachella may draw many celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry, and Kendall Jenner, but there's one fashion model who skips the festivities: Alexa Chung. While her absence hasn't been glaringly obvious, Women's Wear Daily asked the 32-year-old what her wardrobe looks like for the annual music festival.
Her answer is full of shade for Coachella, and its attendees.
After saying that she would never create a festival clothing collection, Chung said Coachella is "cliquey" and encourages sameness.
"That's actually the thing that turns me off about it now, I think," she said. "I just don't like people to be dictated to. I think you should dress however you want. Again, it's another opportunity for what seems quite cliquey to be 'this is how you should be.' And everyone gets on the bandwagon. I think it just homogenizes something that should be about self-expression and being yourself."
Even though the Villoid app creator plans to attend Gastonbury, Coachella will never get any more of her coins, no matter who's performing.
"I went for about 10 years, which really ages me," she told WWD. "It's a wonderful festival. Last year, queuing for a taxi for three hours was like the final nail in the coffin for me."
Good job, Coachella. One celebrity out, hundreds more to go.
