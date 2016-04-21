Why Fashion Is A Feminist Issue

For thousands of years, fabrics and clothing have been made by women, and women have used them to tell stories. Now a rising number of designers (like knitwear designer Katie Jones) are returning to the craft of actually making their own garments. Women are slowly reappropriating the art of making and storytelling.



For Birdsong, this is at the centre of everything they do as a business. Amongst their fifteen different suppliers from around the world, they have a group of women escaping exploitation or sex work to make clothes for a living on a good “middle class paycheck.” Then there’s the single mums making underwear in the U.S. And the elderly knitting group in London, who are paired up with amazing young designers who sell their wares for them. Those are the kind of stories our clothes should be telling.



Somewhere along the line, we stopped valuing the making part of the fashion production line, and started celebrating buying instead. As Birdsong shows, we can do both.



For Orsola, this is another reason that fashion is such an important contemporary feminist issue – and it’s all tied up with consumerism. “We’ve been told all along that buying clothes is empowering” she says. “It’s not, it’s about spending money. It’s completely different to empowerment. And we’ve been told that by buying clothes, we’re empowering other women, but we’re not. We’re exploiting them.”

