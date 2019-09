Why Fashion Is A Feminist Issue

In the post-World War II excitement of mass production and being able to buy things again, we simply stopped caring who we gave our money to. We stopped being citizens and started seeing ourselves as consumers. And when it comes to compulsive shopping, this has affected women in particular. There’s a reason the bored, shopping addict housewife is such a cliché.“It comes from a void,” reasons Orsola. “If you think about it, women have been culturally subjugated for such a long time, so it tends to be the female who is more impulsive. We tend to do the over-eating of the chocolate. We have a cultural void to fill. Because ultimately we’ve been subjugated and relatively ignored and we want a way to be noticed. And we tend to do it in excess.”Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age , agrees: “I read something recently about how young girls on Instagram are ashamed to be seen in the same clothes twice. And you think, how sad is that?” She continues “as if what you wear defines you. It’s the other way around! It’s so sad – we are wearing fashion because it’s on trend, not because it says anything about who we are.”Fashion has become an indomitable force, but one that’s given women the world over employment. Now as it continues to grow, it’s time to make that employment fair and empowering, for everyone.You can take part in Fashion Revolution week by taking a selfie with the label of your clothes and asking brands: #WhoMadeMyClothes?