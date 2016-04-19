Taylor Swift Is Seriously Loved Up In This Coachella Pic

Nothing comes between Taylor Swift and her Calvin, and she's not afraid to show it.
Lest there be any doubts as to whether the pop star was really into boyfriend Calvin Harris' set at Coachella, Swift shared a hilariously loved-up photo of herself watching him perform. Then she threw in a smiley face emoji with heart eyes. Girl's got it bad.
It's not clear which hit Harris was playing at the time, but just about any of them would fit the situation. "Feel So Close," "I Need Your Love," "We Found Love," and "How Deep Is Your Love" would certainly do the trick. Probably not "Girls," though.
At any rate, consider the message received. Swift's no longer got a blank space, baby.
