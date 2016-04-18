The Medium-Sized Woman Problem

Words do matter, but representation matters more. Filling the pages of our magazines, the screens in front of us, the ads that nestle daily into our peripheral vision with as much body diversity as possible — that's what will make meaningful change. To be clear, an individual should call themselves anything they want. Personal identity and cultural labels are two different things, and whether or not you're #plussizeandproud doesn't matter as much as the "proud" part. In fact, it's heartening to see that women like Tess Holliday and Ashley Graham — arguably, the two greatest icons in their field — disagree on this point. Labeled or not, they both transcend the stigmas our society associates with women of size.



In that sense, Amy Schumer and all the other medium-sized women do stand alongside their plus-sized peers, whether they know it or not. They too push boundaries and shine the light into the untouched corners of our prejudice. They stand in the middle of a blood-red battleground, showing us just how much ground we've gained and how much farther we must press on.