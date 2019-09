The Medium-Sized Woman Problem

The issue of unconscious bias around size is, of course, a much bigger can of worms (one that encompasses everything from the legal system to housing authorities, in addition to media). Either way, this false fretting over health is utterly transparent as it's only used when discussing physical appearance. But when it comes to the bodies we see on screen, it's fairly simple: Thin is normal, fat is bad, and anything in between is confusing.Confusion leads to questions, and that's why the medium-sized woman matters so much. She highlights the enormous scarcity we've gotten used to not seeing on our screens. She forces us to confront the exact size and shape we find acceptable and unacceptable (ugly, unhealthy — whatever you want to call it). She walks us right up to the edge of the waistline and asks, "Is this okay? Is this too much? Should this body stand with the thin women and be granted all their rights and privileges, like sexuality and personal depth? Or is this body more best-friend material?"Finally, our confusion over where to put women like Amy Schumer begs the biggest question: Why do we need to put them somewhere?There's a simmering debate at the moment over whether or not we should eradicate terms like "plus-size" entirely. Some influencers, like Ashley Graham, argue that the label is both fraught with stigma and unnecessary, given that most people fall into the size-range associated with plus. "The majority of the people in this room right now is considered plus-size," she noted in her 2015 Tedx Talk . "How's that make you feel, to be labeled?" Others point out that if we don't stop talking about plus-size bodies, they may become even more marginalised than they already are. "There are plenty of things to get offended about, but taking a term that's never been used in hate and is merely a descriptor, and trying to take away OUR community is not cool," model Tess Holliday tweeted , adding: "#plussizeandproud." Schumer herself concluded the Glamour fracas by declaring herself in the anti-label camp: "Bottom line seems to be we are done with these unnecessary labels which seem to be reserved for women."Perhaps it's a cop-out to say they're all right, but I can't see how any of them are wrong. Again, we're in a confusing situation that begs for answers. Here's mine: Yes, if all bodies are equal then labels are pointless. But at this moment in history, all bodies are not treated equally. Words like "fat" and "skinny" are just an arbitrary collection of letters, but they bear meaning far beyond their definitions — and we gave them that power. First, we must acknowledge the way we wield those words, how we treat the bodies we assign to them. We've got to find answers to all those uncomfortable questions we face when Lena Dunham does a nude scene or, damn, even wears a pair of shorts."While I understand why many people want to eliminate terms like ‘plus-size' entirely," says Isabel Foxen Duke, "I fear that this will be as ineffective, from a social justice perspective, as attempts at ‘colour-blindness' were at eliminating racism."