It's #TaurusSeason, a time for fixating on all things green — environmental issues, eco-friendly products, and the bills resting in our wallets. From Wednesday until May 20, the sun blazes a trail through the bull's zone and blesses the world with practical magic. Taurus is the first of the earth signs — and there's no coincidence that Earth Day, April 22, dovetails with this solar spell. Mother Nature wants a piece of our time now: Sign up for a shift at the community garden, wander through a farmers' market, check out a hiking meet-up. And let’s talk about those greenbacks: sensible Taurus governs both budgeting and our materialistic desires, which is a bit of a paradox. Instead of blowing your tax return on a fast-fashion fix, plop a chunk into your savings account and invest the rest in a practical, luxurious object that will stand the test of time. Bonus points if this splurge is sustainably manufactured, locally grown, or consciously raised!



Get ready for a seductive weekend! On Friday, the full moon in Scorpio perfumes the air with mystery, enchantment, and erotic vibes. Simmering attractions could boil over into a white-hot weekend love-fest. But as lusty and passionate as Scorpio energy is, a full moon in this sign reminds us that intimacy is far more than skin deep. Talks about "our future" could be sublime on Friday, or sadly, could bring closure to relationships that just can't make it out of the superficial zone. Trust us: It's better to know the real deal than labor in delusion. That way, you can move ahead together or just move on.