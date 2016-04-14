Justin Bieber Likes To Colour

Justin Bieber is not one to colour outside the lines. Case in point: a recent masterwork the pop star posted to Instagram.
Yes, Bieber coloured a busty anime lady wearing a culturally insensitive outfit and licking a tomahawk. And you know what? Despite the terribly unappealing image, he did a good job. You know, on the colouring front. It's very neat and features an interesting array of hues.
Colouring is apparently a soothing activity for the young Biebs. In the accompanying caption, he wrote: "I actually sat down for 30 min and finished I never can sit still for that long so it's an accomplishment."
Good job, Justin. Never stop sharing your art with the world.
