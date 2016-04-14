Miley Cyrus Was Nick Jonas' First Kiss

Remember when Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were a couple, and more or less the king and queen of the Disney Channel? We certainly do.
The "Jealous" singer was asked to take a trip down memory lane during an interview with BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw, which resulted in this big reveal: Miley was his first kiss.
“The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood — very romantic,” he joked. “I’d just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I’m sure that my breath smelled terrible.”
Did Miley mind?
"I don’t know," the singer said. "I’d have to ask her. But I’m sure she does — it was probably pretty potent.”
Well, the girl does love her pizza.
Nick Jonas : The School Run ( FULL ) 😂 #LYWC #NickJonashttps://t.co/t4zL8QovBk— Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasFandom) April 14, 2016
