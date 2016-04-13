Here it is: The Olsen twins' first-ever selfie, courtesy of Sephora's Instagram.
And now, for a series of questions.
When twins selfie, is it technically still a singular selfie, or "selfies," plural?
Now that Mary Kate and Ashley have officially selfied together, does Instagram still need to exist?
Once you selfie, are you prone to selfie-ing more often? Put another way: Do selfies beget selfies?
Which Olsen twin snapped the selfie? Or, did they press the button that captured the photo together?
Is the Olsen twin selfie a macro or micro part of some grander butterfly effect? Does any of this really make any difference on a universal scale?
Where can a gal snap up a pair of those sweet ass sunglasses?
Fin.
