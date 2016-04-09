Kanye West, king of amazing airport soundbites and epic Twitter tirades, has surprised us again. He was all smiles and love on Friday when asked about his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian's engagement to Blac Chyna.
The 38-year-old rapper was asked about the couple's happy news while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport. As much as we love a good Kanye rant, his response to reporters' questions, in this case, were actually very sweet.
When asked if he was invited to the wedding, he smiled and said, "You know what? I haven't been invited."
"You know, Rob is my brother," Kanye continued. "I love Rob. I just roll with it. I love Rob, that's all I can say. I love Rob."
This is the first time a family member from the extended Kardashian-West clan has publicly responded to news of the engagement, which Kardashian and Chyna announced via Instagram Monday night.
Chyna's former fiancé, and father of her child, Tyga (who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, Rob's half sister), posted a series of tweets congratulating the couple, writing, "It makes me happy to see the mother of my son happy."
The newly engaged couple have not revealed a wedding date, but E! News reports that the bride will wear two dresses, both "statement pieces." No word on if it will be televised, but our fingers are crossed.
