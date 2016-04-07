Jennifer Lawrence works hard in most arenas of her life. She's appeared in a slew of hit films, built strong friendships with an A-list crowd (including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Woody Harrelson), and she works out every single day. No, the most normal girl in Hollywood doesn't just eat pizza and roll out of bed onto the red carpet.
Her fitness regimen includes Pilates, hiking with her dog, Pippa, and then working out even more, Lawrence tells Harper's Bazaar for her May cover. Despite an above-average workout plan, she is still pegged as an actress with a "normal" body type, but that isn't good enough for the Joy star.
She wants people to know how hard she works to look the way she does. It doesn't happen overnight.
"I would like us to make a new normal-body type," she told the magazine. "Everybody says, 'We love that there is somebody with a normal body!' And I'm like, 'I don't feel like I have a normal body.' I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person. I think we've gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it's like, 'Oh, my God, she's curvy.' Which is crazy."
It's crazy because Hollywood's beauty standards have been, and continue to be, extremely distorted and misleading. It's nice to hear Lawrence calling out the outrageous level of scrutiny levelled at her and her peers.
When she isn't working out, reading scripts, or discussing women's equal pay, you can find Lawrence on the internet. "The Onion headlines," she said, of what always makes her laugh. "Get me every time. The last one that made me laugh was 'Ugly Girl Killed.'" The satirical news site seems like a natural fit for Lawrence's playful and sarcastic sense of humour.
So, adding to our list of JLawr-inspired mantras: work hard, laugh hard, and don't pay attention to labels. We can do that.
