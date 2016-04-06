Nina Dobrev & Ruby Rose Can't Stop Pranking Each Other

Nobody tell Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose that April Fools' Day is over.
The actresses are engaging in a full-on prank war on the set of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and things are getting heated.
Dobrev kicked things off by scaring the crap out of Rose.
Proving that revenge is a dish best served cold, the Orange is the New Black star waited a few days before returning the favour. Her weapon of choice: Photos of herself. Dobrev returned to her trailer to find it covered in photos of her co-star. Yes, that's Radiohead's "Creep" playing in the background.
"The war has begun," Dobrev posted on social media. We can hardly wait. Keep it clean, gals.
