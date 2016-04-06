Update: Paris Jackson's gotten inked yet again, and her latest design is another sweet dedication to a family member. The blue lotus flower includes an inscription in Mandarin that reads "Kǎisèlín," dedicated to her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
Now that she's turned 18, Paris Jackson is exercising her right to get a tattoo. This isn't just any ink, however.
Michael Jackson's daughter showed off the tat on Instagram yesterday. As she notes in the caption, the King of Pop's handwriting now runs along the length of her left wrist. The tat reads "Queen of My Heart," which was presumably a term of endearment the late singer had for his only daughter.
"To everyone else he was the King of Pop," Jackson shared. "To me, well, he was the king of my heart."
No, we're not crying. You're crying.
Check out the new ink below.
