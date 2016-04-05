Miley Cyrus Shares Alarmingly Bloody Pictures After A Cat Attack

Miley Cyrus is a well-known animal-lover. She even gives her pet pig manicures. But recently, her animals seem to have turned on her. Or at least one animal has — a cat.
Two weeks ago, Cyrus posted a picture of a black kitty named Harlem, who may just be the feline in question.
Yesterday Cyrus shared photos on Instagram of some bloody injuries she sustained while handling a feisty cat — and they look pretty bad. The creature either has really sharp claws, or Cyrus covered herself in cat nip. Either way, it looks like it was a brutal interaction.
First, the singer shared a picture of her forehead, with a Harry Potter-esque scratch that will definitely scar.
Two weeks ago, Cyrus posted a picture of a black kitty named Harlem, who may just be the feline in question.
Yesterday Cyrus shared photos on Instagram of some bloody injuries she sustained while handling a feisty cat — and they look pretty bad. The creature either has really sharp claws, or Cyrus covered herself in cat nip. Either way, it looks like it was a brutal interaction.
First, the singer shared a picture of her forehead, with a Harry Potter-esque scratch that will definitely scar.
Advertisement
Then she shared another of her her blood-stained hair.
I just hope she put some hydrogen peroxide on those wounds.
Advertisement