Miley Cyrus Shares Alarmingly Bloody Pictures After A Cat Attack

Morgan Baila
Miley Cyrus is a well-known animal-lover. She even gives her pet pig manicures. But recently, her animals seem to have turned on her. Or at least one animal has — a cat.

Two weeks ago, Cyrus posted a picture of a black kitty named Harlem, who may just be the feline in question.

Yesterday Cyrus shared photos on Instagram of some bloody injuries she sustained while handling a feisty cat — and they look pretty bad. The creature either has really sharp claws, or Cyrus covered herself in cat nip. Either way, it looks like it was a brutal interaction.

First, the singer shared a picture of her forehead, with a Harry Potter-esque scratch that will definitely scar.

Advertisement

fucked up by a pussy cat fuuuuuuuck 😿😻😿😻😿😻😿

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on


Then she shared another of her her blood-stained hair.

Fuuuuuuuck 😿😻😿😻😿😻

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on


And this last cut, contrary to the song, appears to be the deepest.

Fuuuuuuuck 😿😻😿😻😿😻

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on


I just hope she put some hydrogen peroxide on those wounds.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture