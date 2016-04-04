Jon Snow & Ygritte Kiss On The Red Carpet

Let the speculation end. Put the rumors to bed. We can now confirm that Jon Snow is...dating Ygritte.



Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have made their romance red carpet-official by attending last night's Olivier Awards in London together. The couple, who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones, also kissed on the red carpet, leaving little doubt as to their relationship status. And to think, it all started in George R.R. Martin's brain.



Harington and Leslie have been romantically linked since 2014, but last night marks the first time they've gone the traditional Hollywood couple route. Since Leslie, who has also starred on Downton Abbey and Luther, is no longer on GoT, it's the only PDA Jon-and-Ygritte 'shippers will be enjoying for the foreseeable future. Another reason to be jealous: We bet she knows if her former on-screen bae is dead or not.



