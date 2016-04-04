He’s tackled slavery, sex addiction and the Irish hunger strike on the big screen, so few would begrudge director Steve McQueen a little glamour in his working life.



It has been announced today that the 12 Years A Slave, Shame and Hunger filmmaker has directed the ad for Burberry’s latest scent, Mr. Burberry, the first time the Oscar and Turner Prize winner has turned his hand to advertising.



The 30 second television spot (although a longer director’s cut will be available online) follows a couple’s dirty weekend in London. Sadly, there’s no sign of McQueen’s frequent collaborator Michael Fassbender, but we’re pretty sure everyone will be fine making do with the rather dreamy upcoming actor and musician Josh Whitehouse in his place. The always exquisite, Burberry regular Amber Anderson plays Whitehouse’s steamy partner in crime.



So how did the fashion house convince such an in-demand director to get behind their new fragrance campaign? (Incidentally it's a “sensual, herby, woody eau de toilette”). McQueen had this to say:



“Christopher [Bailey] is a unique human being and a real collaborator. His enthusiasm is infectious and that’s what attracted me into working with him on the Mr. Burberry project. I wanted to convey the idea of two people who are passionately in love. It’s that moment in a relationship where all you are thinking about is each other, and all you want is to be with each other.”



Throw in a soundtrack provided by Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine and you've got yourself an advertising slam dunk. Anyhow, the news certainly explains McQueen’s rather random appearance on the Burberry FROW back in January.



Watch the film:



