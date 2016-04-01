The Powerpuff Girls are coming back in three short days. And because it’s 2016, you can now turn yourself into one of them.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean you can become a cartoon and fly around fighting giant monkeys. But it does mean that you can create a cartoon likeness of yourself online using a new website, Powerpuff Yourself. It's impressively customizable and even includes multiple animated backgrounds. You can also save your character and send it to your friends.
"Early on, brainstorming, we wanted to give kids the opportunities to remix the Powerpuff Girls in their own ways," Jill King, senior VP of marketing for Cartoon Network, told USA Today. "The team worked around the clock to create tons of different options and be super inclusive."
The Twitter response has, of course, been impressive. We’ve highlighted some of the best ones below.
I'm finally a Powerpuff Girl #PowerpuffYourself pic.twitter.com/lCSk7LSbVs— Shubble (@shelbygraces) April 1, 2016
I'm in The Powerpuff Girls' super squad AND I HAVE A CAT!! #PowerpuffYourself pic.twitter.com/m23qWK2W7m— Michelle_Potter (@Michelle_Potter) April 1, 2016
Let's try this again. #PowerpuffYourself pic.twitter.com/NCecMSYWgG— Michelle (@Prisim98) April 1, 2016
My Powerpuff girl is so cute! #PowerpuffYourself pic.twitter.com/XIoM5CGOw8— Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) April 1, 2016
