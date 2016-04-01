April is Aries season, and we all feel fired up by the rambunctious Ram's influence. This is no time for sitting still and going stir-crazy. Get up, get out, and explore the new! With the sun and romantic Venus traveling together through Aries from April 5 to the 20th, spring fever 2016 will be a hella strong brew. But these flash fires of passion can sizzle and then fizzle. Don't bother booking the chapel just yet. Sometimes a kiss really is just a kiss. But if it's meant to last forever after, the full moon in sexy, intense Scorpio on the 22nd could seal the deal or reveal a soulmate.



Mars blazes a trail through Sagittarius, the sign of the global adventurer, all month. We'll be eager to explore new corners of the world and broaden our horizons. But on the 17th, Mars turns retrograde until June 29, which could derail our daring ways. Think twice before leaping into anything that hasn't been thoroughly researched — and before spouting opinions. (Trump, we're looking at you.) Since Sagittarius is the sign of the truth-teller, honesty is only the best policy when served with a dose of compassion. Being unkind under the guise of "telling it like it is" could cause some major meltdowns in the second half of April.



On the 20th, the sun rolls into Taurus for a month, bringing a more grounded groove to the world. It's no coincidence that Earth Day (April 22) corresponds with this eco-friendly sign. Find ways to make life cleaner and greener. Speaking of the green, budget-minded Taurus loves practical luxury. Start saving those pennies for long-term security and an investment piece that makes every day feel more decadent.