Here’s The Deal With The Easter Bunny

When it comes to the Easter Bunny , we've been far too willing to accept this strange holiday mascot as is. Santa may raise some eyebrows with his staff of elven labourers and no one really knows what the Tooth Fairy does with our teeth, but this egg-laying rabbit is a biological singularity that deserves a second look. We've taken a stab at tracing our furry friend's evolution, from Paganism to German folklore to worldwide fame.