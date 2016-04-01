Britney Spears' TBT With Leonardo DiCaprio Is Melting Us

Britney Spears is back at it on Instagram. We've taken her to task for her crimes on the platform in the past, including Corngate and Plantgate, so it's only fair that we highlight when she does something good. And today she did, providing us with quite a blast to the early-'00s past when she posted this picture of her and Leonardo DiCaprio.
While it's unclear whether or not she texted Leo for permission, it is clear that if she had, he would have called her "boo boo." Their friendship is a reminder of simpler times. Times when Leo didn't have an Oscar, when Britney was getting married every two weeks, and when Donald Trump was best known for firing Omarosa on television. Ah, to be young again.
Leo, in the Instagram, is throwing up Westside despite wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and generally being whiter than most lillies. Spears tongue is out, presumably to berate Leo for cultural appropriation.
Did they know you aren't supposed to do that all the way back then?
