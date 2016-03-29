Did This Wedding Cost $1 Billion?

The lavish nuptials of Khadija Uzhakhova and Said Gutseriev — Russian elites who tied the knot last weekend — are blowing up on Instagram, allowing the rest of us to electronically crash what, by all accounts, was the wedding of the century. Harper's Bazaar seems to think that the price tag could be in the $1 billion range, which would make Angelababy's $31 million wedding look like amateur night.
Although no one knows for sure how much the wedding cost, the groom's father, Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, is valued at $6.2 billion. And it's clear whoever paid for this wedding spared no expense.
First, there was the entertainment. As The Cut points out, the entertainment took guests straight back to 2005, with live performances by Jennifer Lopez and Enrique Iglesias.
Just like at a normal wedding, people still jumped up to sing along with the music. In this case, the musician just happened to be Sting.
And, of course, the 20-year-old bride's dress didn't disappoint. She wore an Elie Saab gown that we suspect wasn't just pulled off the rack.
Plus, there was a cake that looks like it could double as a child's playhouse.
Check out the endless walls of flowers. If marathons of Friday Bridesday on TLC have taught us anything, it's that those flower walls don't come cheap.
But the one thing you can't put a price tag on? Wedding advice from Sting. Or at least, we really hope that's what's happening in this shot of the performer and the groom.
