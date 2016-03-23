But Jenner didn't immediately think this was her best shot. After taking the photo, she debated whether she should even post it. “I was lying in bed and messing with it. And I thought, 'Is this good?' And I just posted it," Jenner explained. "And I remember looking at it right away and having a lot of likes and saying, ‘Huh.’”



Confused is also how Jenner feels about the public's growing interest in her internet presence. “I mean, it’s all so crazy to me,” Jenner said, “‘cause it’s so not real life — to stress out about a social media thing.”



Jenner makes it clear that her social media presence is mostly to highlight her brand. She's on Twitter to tweet out her Instagram posts, and she's on Facebook "for the company," meaning you'll see photos of her clothing line with sister Kylie, but none from her personal life.



For Jenner, social media is all about restraint. “You don’t want to do too many posts,” she said. "You want to leave them wanting to come back." Jenner told Vogue her secret to doing just that can be summed up in one word: mystery.



That word certainly applies to the model's relationship with Justin Bieber. During the shoot, Vogue played Bieber's song "Sorry," hoping she may want to chat about the pop star, but all Jenner said was, “We’re really good friends, actually."



She definitely leaves us wanting more, that's for sure.