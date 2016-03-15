Are These Celebrity Kids The New Kylie & Kendall?

With the recent release of Fuller House, a lot of attention has been paid to Lori Loughlin's TV family. Aunt Becky is still in love with Jesse! The twins are adults now! But Loughlin's real-life daughters have started their own careers that are sure to launch them into the public eye more and more often.
Bella and Olivia Giannulli, who are 17 and 16, respectively, just had their own Teen Vogue photo spread, complete with an interview which reveals some interesting facts about the pair.
Olivia, whose YouTube channel boasts over 50,000 subscribers, has big beauty aspirations. She explained, "It’s a dream of mine to launch a beauty or skin-care company one day. Being able to create my own line of products would be so surreal.”
And are the girls ever in awe of the fact that their mom is Aunt Becky? The Giannulli sisters are obviously only technically '90s kids. Olivia spoke on her familiarity with Full House's fame, saying, "I don’t think I even realised the success of the show until I clicked on the Netflix Fuller House promo recently and noticed it had more than 13 million views."
Advertisement