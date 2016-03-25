Welcome to our new monthly run down of everything coming to UK cinemas over the next four weeks. We already do this for Netflix, so it made sense to fill you in on what's happening on the big screen, too (because sometimes you do need to get out of the house.)
This month's releases promise some tears, with Robin Williams and Alan Rickman's last acting roles finally hitting screens. There's tension, too, from thrillers Eye in The Sky and Criminal, while comedy Edie the Eagle and Tina Fey's new movie Whiskey Tango Foxtrot look set to provide a few much-needed laughs.
So, if you're planning a date with someone you don't want to have to talk to much, or you're looking for something to do on a Sunday afternoon in rainy April, scroll on for a run down on what's worth seeing and what's not – depending, of course, on your mood, and your aptitude for slow-burning foreign language films. Enjoy!
