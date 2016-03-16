Rob Kardashian Shares Makeup-Free Blac Chyna Vacation Pic

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are really the worst at not posting pictures. Weeks after their self-imposed social media blackout, Rob is back at it again with the bed posts.
This time, Rob shared a makeup free pic of Blac Chyna as she relaxed in bed, presumably after a long night of dancing in Montego Bay. The couple is vacationing there, and Chyna is showing off a variety of looks.
“Young,” he captioned the post.
This time, Rob shared a makeup free pic of Blac Chyna as she relaxed in bed, presumably after a long night of dancing in Montego Bay. The couple is vacationing there, and Chyna is showing off a variety of looks.
“Young,” he captioned the post.
The photo comes a day after Blac Chyna posted pictures of the pair together in Jamaica on her Snapchat. Rob looks happy, Blac Chyna looks like a fifteen year old whose mom asks her to smile for a vacation picture.
Advertisement
Of course, they also got their dancing boots on and hit the stage. Blac Chyna danced onstage to Rihanna’s “Work” and looked in much better spirits. Remember Rob: Trips to Jamaica are nice but shirtless barbecuing is where it’s really at.
We know they wanted to focus less on social media and more on each other. Is this what that looks like? Because if so, we shudder to think the amount they would be posting were they not taking a social media hiatus.
Advertisement