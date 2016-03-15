When one thinks of the writer, director, producer, animator, and overall cinematic visionary Tim Burton, what words come to mind? Dark? Mysterious? Fantastic? Twisted? Magical?
All of those words would be correct. Burton has created not only his own style, but essentially his own genre. "Burtonesque" movies have become so distinct, in fact, that just by watching the new trailer for Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, we can immediately tell it's a Burton production.
It's filled with whimsy, riddles, and miraculous children. Through the years, Burton has created almost two dozen movies that encapsulate both the viewer's wildest dreams and their wildest nightmares.
Let's revisit some of his most dazzling creations.
