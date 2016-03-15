Ding dong, Avon calling… the UK. The American cosmetics company giant, famed for its door-to-door sales approach, has announced plans to relocate to Britain amid a huge restructure, according to the BBC.
In a statement, Avon said, “The company will reduce corporate infrastructure and will transition, over time, the location of Avon’s corporate headquarters to the United Kingdom, where the company has significant commercial operations.”
Management also intends to cut 2,500 jobs from its global workforce of 28,300 and save $350m (£247m) over the next three years.
While Avon might be a stalwart of American pop culture, featured in everything from Mad Men to Edward Scissorhands, the company has struggled to stay ahead of competitors, and even employed the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Fergie (of the Black Eyed Peas not royal family fame) to shake off its fusty image.
Founded in 1886 by a travelling book salesman, the company is one of the most famous and long-serving makeup brands. Their “Ding dong, Avon calling” ad, that ran from 1954 to 1967 was one of the most successful and recognisable of all time.
And while Avon's move to the UK might be at odds with its all-American image, that’s not to say it’s not a popular brand on these shores. In 2010 the first British Avon millionaire was unveiled – 31-year-old Debbie Davis. And let's not forget the company was named after Shakespeare's birthplace, so perhaps it's not that odd a move after all.
