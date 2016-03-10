

For as many people as either of them offend, they double the amount of people they ingratiate with their humanity and honesty. As humans, I’m convinced that their popularity is in part down to their shared characteristics of unpretentiousness and pride. I am inspired by their pride. They are undeniably proud women. They are not famous for their talents, but rather their relatable humours, struggles and desires.



Of course, both women have sat for magazine covers, subject to endless mood lighting, Photoshop retouches and makeup artists and they’ve been shot near-naked before. Kim’s monochrome nude shot, that she posted two days ago, by male photographer Brian Bowen Smith came under considerably less fire than her self-portrait. Is it because it’s a professional, read subtext: more fashion – caveat – classier nude? Do we, in fact, have more issue with women using their own mobile devices to frame themselves than we do with the Terry Richardsons of this world? Maybe.



No matter how demonised, sexualised, trivialised or idolised both Sharon and Kim's bodies become online, it is their grip on their own individualities, values and bodies that make them applaudable. As Kim wrote in her open letter: “You be you and let me be me. I am a mother. I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entrepreneur and I am allowed to be sexy.”

