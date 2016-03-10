Lindsay Lohan Says She Rejected Harry Styles

There's one name you won't find on Lindsay Lohan's sex list: Harry Styles.
The actress has told British newspaper The Sun that the former One Directioner once appeared outside her hotel room at 2 a.m. (Funny. We thought he was prone to turning up at midnight with no headlights.)
“I didn’t know it was him," the former child star revealed. “He was in a suit. I said, ‘Well, you’re very good-looking — can I help you?’ That was it. He was like, ‘I’m Harry. Gavin and Michael sent me here.’ I was in bed. I was like, ‘I’m going to bed but it was nice to meet you.’
“It was 2 a.m., I had just come back from an AA meeting. I looked like shit too. I was wearing a big hotel robe, I had a slip under it. It was not a good look. I was watching some really cheesy movie too. You could totally hear it in the background.
“It didn’t click who he was at the time," she added. "I told my sister the next day and she was like, ‘Wait, are you kidding me? Do you understand? Do you have his number? Can I have it?’”
Lohan admitted that she recently ran into Styles, but that their past encounter made things "awkward."
Besides, Lohan already has a boyfriend. She admitted to The Sun that she's dating Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov, whom she calls a "great guy."
Here's a snap of the couple. Tough break, Harry.
