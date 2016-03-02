Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already an impressive set of parents-to-be, if only because of how well they have nailed the "hand on pregnant stomach" pose on the red carpet. The latest feather in their cap? Presidential approval.



While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Teigen revealed that her baby daughter is due in mid-April, and that Legend is getting ready to take his paternity leave. Then, ever so casually, the model revealed that none other than President Barack Obama is the most recent person to have offered her parenting advice. Teigen asked his opinion on a baby name she liked that Legend was still on the fence about.



"I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices, and he said he did, but then I realized we should have come up with two, so he could pick one [of each of ours], cause you know you gotta be nice about it," she said. Teigen then revealed that she had ulterior motives for asking POTUS' opinion.



"I wanted to ask him because John isn't sold on the name, so I figured if he [Obama] liked it, then John would be sold on it," she said. "But he [Legend] said it's too 'Hollywood.'"



Teigen then whispered it to Colbert, and he agreed that he loved it.



Neither revealed the name out loud, but now we can't help but wonder what it is. Knowing Teigen, it's probably something food related. Check out her appearance on the show, below.



