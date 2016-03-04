A French Neck Scarf Is The Versatile Accessory You Need For Spring

So many runway accessories (like so many runway pieces in general) feel out of touch with what the majority of people wear. Often, it isn't until these items get the fast-fashion treatment that they seem accessible, versatile, and most importantly, wearable.
But like the one-earring trend that's been spotted throughout fashion month, the short, colourful scarves in Chloé's fall/winter 2016 show aren't actually hard to pull off at all. Tied around the necks of nearly every model that took the catwalk, these très français outfit accoutrements connected the varying aesthetics: think biker-girl-meets-bohemian.
Inspired by Anne-France Dautheville (the first woman to ride a motorcycle around the world) in the most literal sense, leather jackets, overalls, midi-skirts, and dresses toughened up the typically frilly and carefree collection (though the frocks and loose, ruffled blouses for die-hard Chloé fans were still going strong). But the fact that each look, regardless of how different it may be, was tied together (literally) with the simplest of accessories reminded us that sometimes, less really is more.
The best part about these scarves, though, is that they work with any variation of personal style, and go just as well with a T-shirt and jeans as a cocktail dress. Ahead, we've rounded up eight different ways to wear this piece — look to these for inspiration and remember, the opportunities are actually endless.
But like the one-earring trend that's been spotted throughout fashion month, the short, colourful scarves in Chloé's fall/winter 2016 show aren't actually hard to pull off at all. Tied around the necks of nearly every model that took the catwalk, these très français outfit accoutrements connected the varying aesthetics: think biker-girl-meets-bohemian.
Inspired by Anne-France Dautheville (the first woman to ride a motorcycle around the world) in the most literal sense, leather jackets, overalls, midi-skirts, and dresses toughened up the typically frilly and carefree collection (though the frocks and loose, ruffled blouses for die-hard Chloé fans were still going strong). But the fact that each look, regardless of how different it may be, was tied together (literally) with the simplest of accessories reminded us that sometimes, less really is more.
The best part about these scarves, though, is that they work with any variation of personal style, and go just as well with a T-shirt and jeans as a cocktail dress. Ahead, we've rounded up eight different ways to wear this piece — look to these for inspiration and remember, the opportunities are actually endless.