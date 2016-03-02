We're calling it now: The "Leonardo DiCaprio effect" is officially a thing.
On the heels of the 41-year-old actor's first Academy Award win, one item has gone viral and sold out completely — and we're not talking about Trefoils Girl Scout cookies.
In September, French design collective Vetements (a Kanye West, A$AP Rocky favourite), known for its sartorial rule-breaking, showed a variation of its now-insanely-popular, super-long-sleeved sweatshirt with an image of young Leo and Kate from Titanic screen-printed on it. At the time, a nod to the '97 blockbuster may have seemed random. But, now that DiCaprio is making headlines (and rightfully so), the terry cloth hoodie seems like it hit shelves at just the right time.
Despite its £355 price tag, the item has sold out completely across the internet (on sites like SSENSE, MatchesFashion, La Garçonne, Dover Street Market, Antonioli, and Selfridges), and we're thinking his win has a little something to do with it. Though, according to MatchesFashion, the piece was already selling quickly, "the sweatshirt sold out right after the Academy Awards for Leo." We haven't received confirmation that this was the case for the rest of the stores, but we're betting the odds are likely.
If you're a die-hard DiCaprio fan hoping to get your hands on this Demna Gvasalia-designed piece, the slightly cheaper, hooded T-shirt version is still available on SSENSE in every size except large — though we're betting that stock won't be around for long. And for those who cannot. live. without. a sweatshirt emblazoned with Leo's young mug, there are a few overpriced options up for auction on eBay. One bit of advice: Once you get your hands on this inevitable collector's item, never let go.
