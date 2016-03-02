High School Musical Is Coming Back & You Could Be In It

Zacheads and Vanessamaniacs, here's your chance to step into your idols' shoes. High School Musical is coming back in the wake of its 10-year reunion and anniversary of the first time Efron and Hudgens strapped on their singing boots and dancing culottes and took the stage at East High School.
The movie franchise will return for its fourth instalment sometime soon, and has announced a nationwide casting search. That's right: You could be the next Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, or Ashley Tisdale. Ironically, this sounds more or less like the plot of a teen movie that features a lot of song and dance numbers. Wheels within wheels.
"High School Musical is part of Disney Channel's DNA," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, told the official Disney blog. "It embodies all that we stand for. As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' — as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth instalment of the High School Musical franchise."
Much of the original creative team will be back for the fourth instalment, which will focus on the East High Wildcats and their rivals, the West High Knights. Jeffrey Hornaday, late of Disney's Teen Beach Movie series, will direct and choreograph. The writing will be handled by Dan Berendsen, who wrote Baby Daddy, and Peter Barsocchini, the writer of all three previous High School Musical films.
Monitor this space for upcoming casting announcements and opportunities.
The movie franchise will return for its fourth instalment sometime soon, and has announced a nationwide casting search. That's right: You could be the next Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, or Ashley Tisdale. Ironically, this sounds more or less like the plot of a teen movie that features a lot of song and dance numbers. Wheels within wheels.
"High School Musical is part of Disney Channel's DNA," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, told the official Disney blog. "It embodies all that we stand for. As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' — as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth instalment of the High School Musical franchise."
Much of the original creative team will be back for the fourth instalment, which will focus on the East High Wildcats and their rivals, the West High Knights. Jeffrey Hornaday, late of Disney's Teen Beach Movie series, will direct and choreograph. The writing will be handled by Dan Berendsen, who wrote Baby Daddy, and Peter Barsocchini, the writer of all three previous High School Musical films.
Monitor this space for upcoming casting announcements and opportunities.
Advertisement