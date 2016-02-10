Kim Kardashian may have been laying low since the birth of her second child, Saint West, last December. But she definitely hasn't been in a self-imposed "diet exile."
This week, The Daily Mail shared photos of a cornrowed Mrs. West out and about in New York City. The outlet said she "showed off" her post-baby body, and that the photos marked the first time the new mom had "emerged from maternity leave." It also apparently implied that Kardashian had been avoiding the limelight because she'd been at home trying to drop baby weight.
When Kardashian saw the headline — which has since been updated — she called out the publication for misrepresenting the truth.
"So I'm reading The Daily Mail," she tweeted on Tuesday, "which I love btw but this headline isn't cool. 'Kim emerges from self imposed diet exile' REALLY?!"
The reality star was apparently appalled at the insinuation that her leave of absence was anything more than time spent at home with her children. "Isn't it just called maternity leave?" she added in a second tweet. "If [sic] coming to NYC support my husband & have so enjoyed my time at home with my babies & family."
"Certainly not in a self imposed diet exile. Thats ridic!" she went on. "I've brought my babies over friends/fam houses, parks & restaurants but because a picture wasn't taken it didn't happen & I'm in exile? smh."
Kim hit the nail on the head — that assumption is totally ridiculous. Also file under: shaming, vaguely sexist, and certainly regressive.
(Oh, and for proof that the Kardashians are basically media magicians? The Daily Mail changed its headline after Kim flagged it. Ever the PR maven, she thanked them for making the switch. But we'll see if they manage not to make this kind of mistake again in the future.)
