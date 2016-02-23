"As most people know, I tend to get fired up about the things I believe in, and although my heart and intentions are always in the right place, unfortunately sometimes my passion gets the best of me and causes me to say things that I probably shouldn't say. And when doing so it takes away from the real reason I am speaking up in the first place. Our focus should be on the topic of victims of sexual and physical abuse being afraid to come forward with their stories. They're more likely to face retaliation and harassment than to see justice being served. Especially women. It baffles me that when it comes to serious issues like equality and abuse, too often women are not taken as seriously as men. All I want to see is women coming together and actually making a difference. A real change and shift in society. Everyone has their own way of giving support to others , and at the end of the day, helping victims is all that matters. Ultimately, the message I want people to hear is it's okay to come forward with your abuse and if you do decide to take action, you are not alone."
The celebrity in question is Kesha, whose legal battle against producer Dr. Luke has won the support of pop stars like Lady Gaga and Lorde. A judge denied the singer's request to be released from her Sony contract, sparking outrage from many figures in the industry. Swift, apparently, felt compelled to do something.
"In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," a rep for Swift announced to E! News.
Kesha's mother confirmed the "generous" donation on social media.
"A person's wealth is not measured by what they have but by WHO they help with it," Pebe Sebert tweeted. "And Taylor Swift is a truly RICH PERSON. Thank you. Most important for Kesha, is that these beautiful, powerful women are standing behind her, letting the world see how powerful the truth is!"
Here's where the plot thickens. Demi Lovato, who has also been an outspoken supporter of Kesha, has taken to social media to criticize Swift for "throwing money" at the problem. Here's the tweet she posted in response to the donation.
Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 22, 2016
The "Confident" singer also disputed claims that she's making the issue about herself.
